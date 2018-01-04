Third term appeal to come up at CCJ on Feb 6 for case management

From the schedule of sittings posted on its website, on February 6, 2018, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will hold its case management conference at which dates are likely to be set to hear Guyana’s appeal on the constitutionality of presidential limits exceeding two terms.

Hearing is scheduled to begin at 10am in Court Room 1 of the Trinidad-based court and will be done via audio-visual recording.

Dates for the hearing of the appeal will be set and presented in the form of a printed court order, after the court would have consulted with attorneys on both sides, in a bid to ascertain their availability. ….