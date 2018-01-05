Berbice poulterer offering jobs to sugar workers

In an effort to assist the Rose Hall Estate sugar workers who would have entered the new year without jobs, the owner of D. Arjune and Sons is offering them employment.

Deonarine Arjune, owner of the poultry business stated, that he is expected to employ over 25 of the estate workers. According to the businessman, he has so far employed ten workers over the past two weeks and is expected to employ an additional five workers next week. However, he stressed to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon that as business picks up, he will employ more workers.

Arjune explained that so far he has on board five foremen, one superintendent, two salesmen and two tractor operators. He said that the men will be given similar postings that they had at the estate…..