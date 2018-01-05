Berbice poulterer offering jobs to sugar workers

In an effort to assist the Rose Hall Estate sugar workers who would have entered the new year without jobs, the owner of D. Arjune and Sons is offering them employment.
Deonarine Arjune, owner of the poultry business stated, that he is expected to employ over 25 of the estate workers. According to the businessman, he has so far employed ten workers over the past two weeks and is expected to employ an additional five workers next week. However, he stressed to Stabroek News yesterday afternoon that as business picks up, he will employ more workers.
Arjune explained that so far he has on board five foremen, one superintendent, two salesmen and two tractor operators. He said that the men will be given similar postings that they had at the estate…..
ExxonMobil announces sixth oil discovery
Exxon Mobil Corporation announced today positive results from its Ranger-1 exploration well, making it ExxonMobil’s sixth oil discovery offshore Guyana since 2015.
Cricket West Indies bows to Leewards match threat
(Trinidad Guardian) A timely intervention by Cricket West Indies (CWI) saved the Eighth round match of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel PCL tournament, between T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes.
Can’t send home 4,000 without options
-Gov’t `scraping together’ $5b severance President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Mohamad Raffik yesterday blasted the government for the retrenching of 4,000 sugar workers without there being an alternative for them.
Tiwarie sues over Sunset Lakes sale
Businessman Brian Tiwarie, former owner of housing project Sunset Lakes, is seeking damages in excess of $300 million for what he says is the unlawful transfer of the 100 acres of land valued at US$8 million by the Registrar of Lands to Precious Metal Mines.
CN Sharma, Kaieteur News to receive radio licences
The Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) will this morning be issuing radio licences to several new applicants, including television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma and the Kaieteur News newspaper.