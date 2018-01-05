Can’t send home 4,000 without options

-Gov’t `scraping together’ $5b severance
President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Mohamad Raffik yesterday blasted the government for the retrenching of 4,000 sugar workers without there being an alternative for them.
The Berbice sugar belt has been rocked by GuySuCo’s severing of 4,000 even while the government has been unable to offer options though it was meant to be working on this for around two years. Rose Hall, Skeldon and the Enmore estates have been targeted. Wales was shuttered the year before.
“You just cannot send home 4,000 people and you have no alternative”, said the Chamber Presi-dent. He added, “Give the people alternatives and then you could have closed it”…..
ExxonMobil announces sixth oil discovery
Exxon Mobil Corporation announced today positive results from its Ranger-1 exploration well, making it ExxonMobil’s sixth oil discovery offshore Guyana since 2015.
Cricket West Indies bows to Leewards match threat
(Trinidad Guardian) A timely intervention by Cricket West Indies (CWI) saved the Eighth round match of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel PCL tournament, between T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes.
Tiwarie sues over Sunset Lakes sale
Businessman Brian Tiwarie, former owner of housing project Sunset Lakes, is seeking damages in excess of $300 million for what he says is the unlawful transfer of the 100 acres of land valued at US$8 million by the Registrar of Lands to Precious Metal Mines.
CN Sharma, Kaieteur News to receive radio licences
The Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) will this morning be issuing radio licences to several new applicants, including television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma and the Kaieteur News newspaper.
Colombians, Venezuelans among nine held after Waini cocaine bust
Nine persons are currently in the custody of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following a huge cocaine bust in the Waini River over the weekend.