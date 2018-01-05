Colombians, Venezuelans among nine held after Waini cocaine bust

Nine persons are currently in the custody of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following a huge cocaine bust in the Waini River over the weekend.

Sources told Stabroek News that the men in custody are Guyanese, Colombian and Venezuelan nationals. They were all arrested on the day of the bust.

CANU is currently preparing to move to the court for an extension of time to further detain the suspects, the source said.

The source told Stabroek News the bust could possibly go down as one of the largest in CANU’s history. A quantity of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash, including US and Canadian dollars, were found during the bust, the source indicated.

The source noted that CANU is also working with the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) to determine if a recent raid by SOCU in Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, is linked to the bust. During that raid, a huge amount of cash was found.