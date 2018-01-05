Soldier’s driving not to blame for pensioner’s death -defence lawyer

The attorney for Zamani Archibald, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank charged with causing the death of a pensioner who was struck down along the Soesdyke Public Road last March, yesterday told a city court that the victim perished due to his own actions and not as a result of the way in which his client was driving.

Archibald is on trial for allegedly driving motor pickup DFB 1566 on March 11, 2017, on the Soesdyke Public Road in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Harry Persaud.

When the trial continued yesterday before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, defence attorney Leslie Sobers, in his closing arguments, argued that the prosecution failed to prove its case. He noted that the prosecution has not established recklessness by the defendant or that his client had been speeding at the time of the accident…..