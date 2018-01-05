Son charged with murdering mother at Annandale

Dewan Dahri, who allegedly caused the death of his mother after he set her mattress on fire, has been charged with murder.

Dahri, 43, of Lot 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him last week.

The charge states that he murdered his mother, Mengree Dahri, called ‘Gladys,’ 73, between December 25 and December 28…..