Son charged with murdering mother at Annandale

Dewan Dahri, who allegedly caused the death of his mother after he set her mattress on fire, has been charged with murder.
Dahri, 43, of Lot 143 Gale Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to him last week.
The charge states that he murdered his mother, Mengree Dahri, called ‘Gladys,’ 73, between December 25 and December 28…..
ExxonMobil announces sixth oil discovery
Exxon Mobil Corporation announced today positive results from its Ranger-1 exploration well, making it ExxonMobil’s sixth oil discovery offshore Guyana since 2015.
Cricket West Indies bows to Leewards match threat
(Trinidad Guardian) A timely intervention by Cricket West Indies (CWI) saved the Eighth round match of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel PCL tournament, between T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes.
Can’t send home 4,000 without options
-Gov’t `scraping together’ $5b severance President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Mohamad Raffik yesterday blasted the government for the retrenching of 4,000 sugar workers without there being an alternative for them.
Tiwarie sues over Sunset Lakes sale
Businessman Brian Tiwarie, former owner of housing project Sunset Lakes, is seeking damages in excess of $300 million for what he says is the unlawful transfer of the 100 acres of land valued at US$8 million by the Registrar of Lands to Precious Metal Mines.
CN Sharma, Kaieteur News to receive radio licences
The Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) will this morning be issuing radio licences to several new applicants, including television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma and the Kaieteur News newspaper.