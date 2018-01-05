Thirteen homeless after Mahdia fire

A family of thirteen is now homeless after their home in Mahdia (Potaro-Siparuni) went up in flames yesterday afternoon.
According to information reaching Stabroek News, Carol Motilall’s home on Waterdog Hilltop burned to the ground and now her husband, her 10 children and her grandson are now without a roof to stay under.
Her husband, Gordon Lindie confirmed the fire last night. And one of his daughters, who was home along with four of her other siblings and her nephew related that she was looking at television when she noticed smoke entering the house from the veranda…..
ExxonMobil announces sixth oil discovery
Exxon Mobil Corporation announced today positive results from its Ranger-1 exploration well, making it ExxonMobil’s sixth oil discovery offshore Guyana since 2015.
Cricket West Indies bows to Leewards match threat
(Trinidad Guardian) A timely intervention by Cricket West Indies (CWI) saved the Eighth round match of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel PCL tournament, between T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes.
Can’t send home 4,000 without options
-Gov’t `scraping together’ $5b severance President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Mohamad Raffik yesterday blasted the government for the retrenching of 4,000 sugar workers without there being an alternative for them.
Tiwarie sues over Sunset Lakes sale
Businessman Brian Tiwarie, former owner of housing project Sunset Lakes, is seeking damages in excess of $300 million for what he says is the unlawful transfer of the 100 acres of land valued at US$8 million by the Registrar of Lands to Precious Metal Mines.
CN Sharma, Kaieteur News to receive radio licences
The Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) will this morning be issuing radio licences to several new applicants, including television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma and the Kaieteur News newspaper.