Thirteen homeless after Mahdia fire

A family of thirteen is now homeless after their home in Mahdia (Potaro-Siparuni) went up in flames yesterday afternoon.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, Carol Motilall’s home on Waterdog Hilltop burned to the ground and now her husband, her 10 children and her grandson are now without a roof to stay under.

Her husband, Gordon Lindie confirmed the fire last night. And one of his daughters, who was home along with four of her other siblings and her nephew related that she was looking at television when she noticed smoke entering the house from the veranda…..