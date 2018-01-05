Tiwarie sues over Sunset Lakes sale

Businessman Brian Tiwarie, former owner of housing project Sunset Lakes, is seeking damages in excess of $300 million for what he says is the unlawful transfer of the 100 acres of land valued at US$8 million by the Registrar of Lands to Precious Metal Mines.

In a lawsuit filed against the Registrar, Precious Metals, Sunset Lakes, Citizens Bank, Nigel Hinds and another, Tiwarie is arguing that at the time of the sale and transfer of the lands, there existed, and still exists, a caveat in his favour, operating as a statutory bar to any such transfer.

In the circumstances, he is seeking a declaration, among others, that the Registrar of Lands acted beyond her powers and in violation of the Land Registry Act when she purported to register the transfer of the Sunset Lakes lands to Precious Metal Mines…..