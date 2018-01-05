Tiwarie sues over Sunset Lakes sale

Businessman Brian Tiwarie, former owner of housing project Sunset Lakes, is seeking damages in excess of $300 million for what he says is the unlawful transfer of the 100 acres of land valued at US$8 million by the Registrar of Lands to Precious Metal Mines.
In a lawsuit filed against the Registrar, Precious Metals, Sunset Lakes, Citizens Bank, Nigel Hinds and another, Tiwarie is arguing that at the time of the sale and transfer of the lands, there existed, and still exists, a caveat in his favour, operating as a statutory bar to any such transfer.
In the circumstances, he is seeking a declaration, among others, that the Registrar of Lands acted beyond her powers and in violation of the Land Registry Act when she purported to register the transfer of the Sunset Lakes lands to Precious Metal Mines…..
ExxonMobil announces sixth oil discovery
Exxon Mobil Corporation announced today positive results from its Ranger-1 exploration well, making it ExxonMobil’s sixth oil discovery offshore Guyana since 2015.
Cricket West Indies bows to Leewards match threat
(Trinidad Guardian) A timely intervention by Cricket West Indies (CWI) saved the Eighth round match of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Digicel PCL tournament, between T&T Red Force and the Leewards Hurricanes.
Can’t send home 4,000 without options
-Gov’t `scraping together’ $5b severance President of the Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce, Mohamad Raffik yesterday blasted the government for the retrenching of 4,000 sugar workers without there being an alternative for them.
CN Sharma, Kaieteur News to receive radio licences
The Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) will this morning be issuing radio licences to several new applicants, including television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma and the Kaieteur News newspaper.
Colombians, Venezuelans among nine held after Waini cocaine bust
Nine persons are currently in the custody of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following a huge cocaine bust in the Waini River over the weekend.