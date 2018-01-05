Uncle deemed fit to stand trial for toddler’s murder

Sherwin Roberts, the Sophia man charged with murdering his niece, was yesterday deemed fit to stand trial after an evaluation by psychiatrist Dr Bhiro Harry.

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday reported the doctor’s findings to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who set January 8th for the commencement of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against Roberts.

The charge against Roberts is that on September 1, at Lot 98 North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he murdered Ronasha Pilgrim.

The child was killed early on the morning of September 1. At the time, Ronasha and two older siblings, ages 10 and 12, had been left alone at home by their father, who works as a security guard.

A police statement had said Roberts attempted to relieve the toddler of her earrings but she began to scream. As a result, he reportedly tossed her through a window into the swampy yard. On leaving, the police further alleged, he placed a pile of wood on top of her body.