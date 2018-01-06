41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar

Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.
At a subsequent press conference yesterday, acting Crime Chief Paul Williams announced that the Major Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department conducted the raid on the business, where they rounded up the foreign nationals and eight local employees. The women are believed to be from Venezuela, Colombia and the Dominican Repub-lic, among other places.
Williams also confirmed that some narcotics were found on the premises of the business. All of the persons arrested were taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where they were being processed up to yesterday afternoon…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
Former Muneshwers travel agent on embezzlement charges
Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who was accused of defrauding customers of millions and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with three counts of embezzlement.