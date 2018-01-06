Burglars get 24 months for stealing contractor’s cement, tools

Two men, who admitted to stealing cement and tools from a contractor, were yesterday sentenced to two years in prison for the crime.
It was alleged that Mark Angus, 32, and Tony Singh, 27, between January 3rd and January 4th, at North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, broke and entered the Paradise Hotel and stole 16 sacks of cement and a quantity of tools, valued at $40,060 in total. The goods were the property of Leon Goobardhan.
Both men pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.