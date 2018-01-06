Local News

Burglars get 24 months for stealing contractor’s cement, tools

By Comments

Two men, who admitted to stealing cement and tools from a contractor, were yesterday sentenced to two years in prison for the crime.

It was alleged that Mark Angus, 32, and Tony Singh, 27, between January 3rd and January 4th, at North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, broke and entered the Paradise Hotel and stole 16 sacks of cement and a quantity of tools, valued at $40,060 in total. The goods were the property of Leon Goobardhan.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown…..

Comments  
More in Local News

T&T likely to have first woman President

(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.

Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block

Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.

City to charge residents garbage collection fee

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.

Six new radio licences granted

After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.

41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar

Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.

Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×