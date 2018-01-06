Burglars get 24 months for stealing contractor’s cement, tools

Two men, who admitted to stealing cement and tools from a contractor, were yesterday sentenced to two years in prison for the crime.

It was alleged that Mark Angus, 32, and Tony Singh, 27, between January 3rd and January 4th, at North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, broke and entered the Paradise Hotel and stole 16 sacks of cement and a quantity of tools, valued at $40,060 in total. The goods were the property of Leon Goobardhan.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown…..