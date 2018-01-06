City refers disciplining of officers in juvenile rape probe to Local Gov’t Commission

City Hall has turned to the Local Government Commission (LGC) to discipline officers who were found to be delinquent in the probe into the alleged rape of a minor.
Town Clerk Royston King told a press conference yesterday that in line with legal advice received, he has forwarded the report from Legal Affairs and Security Committee to the LGC for action.
The report was forwarded on December 5th and on December 11th, 2017, the LGC chair Mortimer Mingo responded noting that the commission is currently establishing its secretariat and will address the matter “soonest.”….
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.