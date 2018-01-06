City refers disciplining of officers in juvenile rape probe to Local Gov’t Commission

City Hall has turned to the Local Government Commission (LGC) to discipline officers who were found to be delinquent in the probe into the alleged rape of a minor.

Town Clerk Royston King told a press conference yesterday that in line with legal advice received, he has forwarded the report from Legal Affairs and Security Committee to the LGC for action.

The report was forwarded on December 5th and on December 11th, 2017, the LGC chair Mortimer Mingo responded noting that the commission is currently establishing its secretariat and will address the matter “soonest.”….