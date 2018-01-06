City to charge residents garbage collection fee

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
The implementation of the fee, which King said could be $200, comes just a few months after the city began charging businesses monthly fees for the collection of commercial and industrial waste.
From September 1st last year, city businesses classified in three categories, small, medium and large, have been billed $5,000, $8,000 and $12,000 per month, respectively, for garbage disposal. At that time, King justified the need for the introduction of the fees by stating that the council must spend in excess of $50 million per month to dispose of the city’s waste. There was no mention of a fee for residents at that time…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.
Former Muneshwers travel agent on embezzlement charges
Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who was accused of defrauding customers of millions and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with three counts of embezzlement.