Fewer road deaths recorded last year -Ramnarine

First Lady Mrs Sandra Granger hands Christina DeCambra-Forrester, owner of an up-cycling business, Everything Makes Craft, her certificate upon the completion of the seven-week Action Club programme at the Theatre Guild, Parade Street, Georgetown yesterday. The Ministry of the Presidency said the Action Club programme, hosted by ActionCOACH Business Coaching and funded by the Small Business Bureau, gives participants a strong foundation in business with the ultimate goal of developing unique business plans in order to boost the economy. “Mrs. Granger, who has supported entrepreneurial endeavours with her own Self-Reliance and Success in Business workshops, made sure to peruse the various business exhibits, speaking with each business owner about their products or services,” the ministry noted. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

A total of 115 deaths were recorded in 2017 as a direct result of traffic accidents on the country’s roadways.

This is according to acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, who presented the data during the Guyana Police Force (GPF) year-end review at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary yesterday.

Alluding to the 2016 launch of “Operation Safeway” in 2016, Ramnarine said there was great need for such a strategy since many were concerned about the growing number of vehicular accidents, particularly since there was a 33% increase in accidents and a 17% increase in deaths at that time…..

T&T likely to have first woman President

(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.

Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block

Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.

City to charge residents garbage collection fee

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.

Six new radio licences granted

After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.

41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar

Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.

