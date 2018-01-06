Fewer road deaths recorded last year -Ramnarine

A total of 115 deaths were recorded in 2017 as a direct result of traffic accidents on the country’s roadways.

This is according to acting Commissioner of Police David Ramnarine, who presented the data during the Guyana Police Force (GPF) year-end review at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary yesterday.

Alluding to the 2016 launch of “Operation Safeway” in 2016, Ramnarine said there was great need for such a strategy since many were concerned about the growing number of vehicular accidents, particularly since there was a 33% increase in accidents and a 17% increase in deaths at that time…..