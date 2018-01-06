Former Muneshwers travel agent on embezzlement charges

Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who was accused of defrauding customers of millions and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with three counts of embezzlement.

Although Lall, of Lot 20 West Ruimveldt, had been accused of defrauding over a dozen customers of a total of $9 million, she was only read charges for allegedly embezzling a total of $610,000 from the travel service when she was brought before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

It was alleged that on October 16th, 2017, being a clerk or servant at Muneshwers Limited Travel Service, Lall fraudulently embezzled the sum of $380,000 that was taken into her possession for or in the name or on account of the travel agency…..