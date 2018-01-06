Former Muneshwers travel agent on embezzlement charges

Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who was accused of defrauding customers of millions and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with three counts of embezzlement.
Although Lall, of Lot 20 West Ruimveldt, had been accused of defrauding over a dozen customers of a total of $9 million, she was only read charges for allegedly embezzling a total of $610,000 from the travel service when she was brought before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.
It was alleged that on October 16th, 2017, being a clerk or servant at Muneshwers Limited Travel Service, Lall fraudulently embezzled the sum of $380,000 that was taken into her possession for or in the name or on account of the travel agency…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.