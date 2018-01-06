Mother says offered $8M to settle case against Muslim scholar accused of raping boys

The mother of four of the boys who were allegedly raped by Muslim scholar Nezaam Ali yesterday claimed that she has been offered $8 million by an Islamic organisation to settle the matter.
Ali, called Mufti of 268 Section ‘C’ 5 South Turkeyen, was charged in 2012 with raping nine boys. The charges alleged that between December, 2011 and January, 2012, Ali, being a teacher attached to the Turkeyen Masjid, engaged in sexual activity with the children, abusing a position of trust.
A hearing was scheduled for yesterday at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where the paper committal proceedings related to the charges against Ali have been reopened after it was discovered that key pieces of documents – birth certificates and medicals –were missing from the files, which has prevented the case from being tried in the High Court. However, the hearing was deferred as presiding Magistrate Alex Moore did not appear…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.