Reestablishment of state-owned quarry being studied

A study has been completed on the reestablishment of a state-owned quarry and it is currently being reviewed by consultants, according to Head of the Works Services Group Geoffrey Vaughn.

“We had the completion of the study for the reestablishment of a state-owned quarry or PPP [Private-Public Partnership] for production and supply. So, hopefully those documents will be ready and we will have them distributed or have them placed where persons can have them to review,” Vaughn said last Thursday at the end-of-year review hosted by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).

Vaughn added that the study has not been publicly released as yet since consultants are still currently reviewing it…..