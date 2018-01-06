Serious crimes down by 11% in 2017

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine yesterday reported an overall 11% decrease in serious crimes for last year compared with 2016.

“We believe that it is very significant because prior to the last two weeks of December, 2017, we were hovering constantly at a 10% decrease and for us to achieve that additional 1% at the 31st of December, quite a lot of work had to be done,” Ramnarine told a press conference yesterday at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

“So, the citizens of this country should be satisfied that while they were entitled to their entertainment, while they were entitled to their fun and frolic, the ranks of the Guyana Police Force gave an extra effort to reduce crime further. And I will tell you, I did not see in the newspapers for the last two weeks of December that much blood and gorge splashed on the front page…,” he added…..