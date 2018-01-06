Serious crimes down by 11% in 2017

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine yesterday reported an overall 11% decrease in serious crimes for last year compared with 2016.
“We believe that it is very significant because prior to the last two weeks of December, 2017, we were hovering constantly at a 10% decrease and for us to achieve that additional 1% at the 31st of December, quite a lot of work had to be done,” Ramnarine told a press conference yesterday at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.
“So, the citizens of this country should be satisfied that while they were entitled to their entertainment, while they were entitled to their fun and frolic, the ranks of the Guyana Police Force gave an extra effort to reduce crime further. And I will tell you, I did not see in the newspapers for the last two weeks of December that much blood and gorge splashed on the front page…,” he added…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.