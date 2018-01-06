Six new radio licences granted

After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.

“After 20 years we now get a licence. After 20 years. We took 20 years to get a licence….I am happy, I should thank President [(David] Granger for that,” an emotional Sharma said as he collected his licence yesterday at a handing over ceremony at the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) head office.

The other four companies granted both broadcast and frequency licences yesterday were the Pinnacle Group, owned by Alfro Alphonso, Brutal Communications Inc. of Brutal Tracks Recording, Blackman and Sons Inc (Hoyte Blackman Television Channel 9) and Two Brothers (the Slingerz Group)…..