Six new radio licences granted

After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
“After 20 years we now get a licence. After 20 years. We took 20 years to get a licence….I am happy, I should thank President [(David] Granger for that,” an emotional Sharma said as he collected his licence yesterday at a handing over ceremony at the Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) head office.
The other four companies granted both broadcast and frequency licences yesterday were the Pinnacle Group, owned by Alfro Alphonso, Brutal Communications Inc. of Brutal Tracks Recording, Blackman and Sons Inc (Hoyte Blackman Television Channel 9) and Two Brothers (the Slingerz Group)…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.
Former Muneshwers travel agent on embezzlement charges
Former Muneshwers Limited Travel Service agent Priya Lall, who was accused of defrauding customers of millions and fleeing the country, was yesterday charged with three counts of embezzlement.