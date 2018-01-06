Two remanded on attempted murder charges after Hampshire wedding house shooting

Two Corentyne men were yesterday remanded to prison on charges of attempted murder and wounding after the recent shooting at a wedding house at Hampshire in which three persons were wounded.
In addition to the three joint charges read against Devendra Harrichand, also known as ‘Bara,’ 31, of Lot 138 High Reef, Albion, Corentyne, and Tameshwar Khemraj, also known as ‘Rambo,’ 31, a barber of Lot 173 Nigg Village, Corentyne, the Albion Magistrate’s Court also heard that one of the accused was wanted for allegedly harbouring prison escapee Stafrei Alexander.
The first charge read stated that the accused on December 24th, 2017, at Hampshire Village, Corentyne, with intent to murder, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Terry Ramsammy, 17…..
T&T likely to have first woman President
(Trinidad Guardian) Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes is likely to become the country’s first female President.
Exxon makes largest find since striking oil in Stabroek Block
Government and ExxonMobil yesterday announced a major oil discovery at the Ranger-1 well in the Stabroek Block, which is being called the largest single find since it began exploration offshore Guyana.
City to charge residents garbage collection fee
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to charge residents a per barrel fee for garbage collection from the start of next month, Town Clerk Royston King announced yesterday, while saying it would be used to assist the cash-strapped municipality in offsetting the extremely high cost of the service.
Six new radio licences granted
After twenty years of waiting on a radio broadcast licence, television broadcaster Chandra Narine Sharma was yesterday granted a licence along with Kaieteur News and four others.
41 foreign women held after cops raid city hotel and bar
Forty-one women, all foreign nationals, were detained yesterday morning after the Guyana Police Force (GPF) raided the Diamond Hotel and Bar on George Street, Georgetown and investigators are working to determine if they are human trafficking victims.