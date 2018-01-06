Two remanded on attempted murder charges after Hampshire wedding house shooting

Two Corentyne men were yesterday remanded to prison on charges of attempted murder and wounding after the recent shooting at a wedding house at Hampshire in which three persons were wounded.

In addition to the three joint charges read against Devendra Harrichand, also known as ‘Bara,’ 31, of Lot 138 High Reef, Albion, Corentyne, and Tameshwar Khemraj, also known as ‘Rambo,’ 31, a barber of Lot 173 Nigg Village, Corentyne, the Albion Magistrate’s Court also heard that one of the accused was wanted for allegedly harbouring prison escapee Stafrei Alexander.

The first charge read stated that the accused on December 24th, 2017, at Hampshire Village, Corentyne, with intent to murder, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Terry Ramsammy, 17…..