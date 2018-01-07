Bel Air contractor, workers robbed after visit to bank

A contractor and two of his employees were robbed by two gunmen who attacked them at Bel Air Village yesterday.

Police said contractor Ravindranauth Bhim, 42, of Lot 2 Bel Air Village, Greater Georgetown, was robbed of $300,000 cash, almost an hour and a half after he cashed a cheque at the Diamond branch of the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry.

The attack occurred around 11.30 am, when two gunmen, who were on a motorcycle, robbed Bhim and workers Mark Henson, 38, who was relieved of a haversack containing two cellular phones valued at $122,000 in total, and Basil Puran, 37, who was relieved of $3,000…..