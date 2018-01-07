Exxon agreement should have had more benefits for local businesses, private sector says

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday said much more should have been done to incorporate local content and greater benefits for businesses here in the petroleum agreement between the government and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary.
In a preliminary statement on the agreement, which government finally released two weeks ago after keeping it secret for more than a year, the PSC also called for world class negotiators for future contracts.
It argued that though the cost of energy is currently the primary limitation to the expansion of business and growth in Guyana, there is nothing in the agreement to indicate that Guyana owning such large oil reserves would translate into reduction of the costs of energy to Guyanese…..
CAL announces further JFK delays
Caribbean Airlines is advising that due to restrictions at the John F. Kennedy, International Airport, New York after severe weather in recent days, the following flights to and from JFK are delayed as follows:BW 011 of January 06, renumbered BW 3011, January 07 will depart Montego Bay, Jamaica to John F.
Malaysia’s opposition alliance names 92-year old Mahathir as PM candidate
KUALA LUMPUR, (Reuters) – Malaysia’s opposition coalition today named 92-year old former premier Mahathir Mohamad as its prime ministerial candidate for a general election that must be called by August.
Signing bonus should have been around US$238M –Tarron Khemraj
Economist Tarron Khemraj says his computations show that Guyana’s signing bonus from ExxonMobil should have been around US$238 million and not the US$18 million paid.
GGMC head raised signing bonus at 2016 meeting with Exxon subsidiary
The controversial signature bonus with ExxonMobil was raised at a meeting at its Texas, USA headquarters in April, 2016 by head of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison.
No gas flaring except for testing, Trotman says
Except for necessary testing, government has assured that there will be no flaring of natural gas found offshore, in keeping with its commitment to developing a “green state,” according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.