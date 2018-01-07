‘Mr. Solo’ dead at 88

Neil Chan, the one-time owner of the Xanadu nightclub who was known for his efforts in the development of local arts and culture, has died.

Chan’s widow, Sheila, to whom he had been married for 58 years, confirmed to Stabroek News that he died early on Friday morning at the St Joseph Mercy Hospital. He was 88.

A statement issued on Friday by the Guyana Cultural Association of New York noted that Chan had many interests, including culture, music, business and sports. However, it noted that it was “his long, dedicated and outstanding contribution to Guyana’s culture” which saw him being awarded Guyana’s Golden Arrow of Achievement. In 2005, it further noted, he was also honoured by the Association with an award for his contribution to Guyana’s arts and culture…..