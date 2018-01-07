No gas flaring except for testing, Trotman says

Except for necessary testing, government has assured that there will be no flaring of natural gas found offshore, in keeping with its commitment to developing a “green state,” according to Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman.

“We also determined that under no circumstances… there will be flaring of the gas,” Trotman told attendees at the recent ExxonMobil contract release forum. “It is common industry practice that there is flaring and we determined that given the green commitment and approach made by His Excellency, that Exxon will not flare the natural gas that would accompany the find,” he added.

Trotman singled out Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission Newell Dennison for taking the lead in ensuring that the environment is protected from the greenhouse gases emitted through flaring and thanked him publicly…..