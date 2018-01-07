PPP/C says Edghill barred from next House sitting due to parliament office error

The opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) yesterday criticised a move to prevent parliamentarian Juan Edghill from attending the upcoming January 10th sitting of the National Assembly due to a mistake made by the Parliament Office in calculating when his suspension commenced.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Edghill received a letter, dated January 4th, 2018, informing him that he cannot attend the 83rd sitting.

Edghill had been suspended for four sittings after government members on December 12, 2017 used their majority to pass a motion to that effect…..