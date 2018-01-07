Renegotiated parking contract is best deal for city now

Councillor Akeem Peter, Chairman of the committee set up to renegotiate the contract for the Georgetown Metered Parking Project, is confident that he and his team have been able to secure the best deal that the city could manage at this time.

Ahead of the submission of the committee’s report to council tomorrow, Peter told Stabroek News that concessionaire Smart City Solutions (SCS) was very willing to accommodate requests and only had one of its own.

“They requested that we not make their documentation, including the feasibility study, public. I did not sign a non-disclosure agreement but since this was the only request of the concessionaire we agreed on principle and were able to examine the document with them,” Peter explained…..