Venezuelan among trio busted with 90lbs ganja at Golden Fleece

Three men, including a Venezuelan national, were arrested yesterday afternoon after they were intercepted with over 90 pounds of cannabis by police on the Essequibo Coast.

The 42 kilogrammes (equivalent to 92.5 pounds) of compressed cannabis were discovered in a car in which the men were travelling around 5.30 pm at Back Street, Golden Fleece.

A statement from the Guyana Police Force explained that ranks on an intelligence-led operation made the arrest and the suspects, two Guyanese and a Venezuelan, were being questioned by investigators and were cooperating.

They are likely to face criminal charges on Monday.