AFC still to write APNU on revision of Cummingsburg Accord

Over one month since leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) Raphael Trotman said that he would soon write to meet with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) to discuss revising the terms of the Cummingsburg Accord before its February 14th anniversary, the correspondence is still to be sent.

“No we have not yet received any formal request from them,” Secretary of APNU and Minister of State Joseph Harmon told Stabroek News last Thursday when contacted. The Cummingsburg Accord formed the basis for the winning APNU+AFC ticket at the 2015 general elections.

In early December 2017, weeks after the AFC had held its National Executive Council meeting and mandated that its leader ask for a revision of the accord by February, Trotman said that he would have “soon” written to APNU.

“No letter has been written but ….