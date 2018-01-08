CAL cancels more flights after water main breaks at JFK airport

Caribbean Airlines had to yesterday cancel flights inbound and out of New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport after a water main broke in Terminal 4, where it operates from.
Yesterday’s cancellations added to the misery of travelers after a winter storm canceled or delayed hundreds of flights in recent days.
Stranded persons took to social media to detail their plight.
In an advisory issued last evening, CAL informed travelers here of the cancellations.
“Customers traveling on flight: BW 3526 of January 07 from Cheddi Jagan International Airport, to John F Kennedy International, New York and flight BW 3527 of January 08 from John F. Kennedy International, New York to Cheddi Jagan International Guyana with onward service to Piarco International Airport, Trinidad are advised that due to continued disruptions at John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, these flights are cancelled,” the advisory stated.
“BW 3726 of January 07 from Cheddi Jagan International Airport, to John F Kennedy International, New York is also cancelled,” it added.
The airline said that customers will be accommodated on the next available service even as it apologized for any inconvenience caused by the disruptions.
Reuters reported that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport saying that the water pipe break appears to be weather related.
