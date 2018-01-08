First rice crop this year to be ‘big’ – GRDB head

Farmers in Black Bush Polder, Corentyne were told last Thursday that the first rice crop for the year 2018 is expected to be a ‘big’ one.
The farmers were also told to expect the installation of 14 new water pumps in rice cultivation areas.
According to Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, who headed a meeting which was organised by the Prime Minister’s Representative in Region Six, Gobin Harbhajan, Guyana presently supplies some 34 countries with rice. Holder highlighted that over the past two and a half years Guyana has successfully secured some five new markets.
Additionally, he told farmers that the ….
