First rice crop this year to be ‘big’ – GRDB head

Farmers in Black Bush Polder, Corentyne were told last Thursday that the first rice crop for the year 2018 is expected to be a ‘big’ one.

The farmers were also told to expect the installation of 14 new water pumps in rice cultivation areas.

According to Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder, who headed a meeting which was organised by the Prime Minister’s Representative in Region Six, Gobin Harbhajan, Guyana presently supplies some 34 countries with rice. Holder highlighted that over the past two and a half years Guyana has successfully secured some five new markets.

Additionally, he told farmers that the ….