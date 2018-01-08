Hundreds of Fly Jamaica passengers remain stranded

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded here, in Jamaica and in New York as Fly Jamaica continues to be affected by a series of problems.
In a statement posted by the company on January 5 on its website, titled “Irregular Operations” it was stated that Fly Jamaica Airways has been experiencing operational setbacks that have caused disruption to its regular scheduled services.
The statement added that, “Fly Jamaica Airways’ Aircraft are currently undergoing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance checks. As a result we have to engage third party entities to assist with our operations. Unfortunately, several of these third party entities are also experiencing difficulties due to adverse weather conditions in North America.”
The statement urged affected
Police find body of Moruca man with string around neck
The Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Ryan Roberts, 37 years, of Hurradiah Village, Moruca, NWD, whose partially decomposed body was discovered in the community by villagers about 1000h.
Korner Kick Bar Manager found dead with suspected bullet wound to head
The Manager of Korner Kick Bar and Restaurant was this morning found dead in his Garnett Street house with a suspected gunshot wound to his head.
Nine to be charged after Moruca drug bust
Criminal charges are likely against nine persons including Colombians and Venezuelans following an 11- kilogrames cocaine bust in the Moruca River, north west during the first four days of this year.
Justice Benjamin wasn’t ranked No.1 in panel’s report – source
It was President David Granger who selected current Chief Justice of Belize, Justice Kenneth Benjamin to be the nominee for Chancellor of the Judiciary, following a report from the committee that he set up to help narrow down the applicants.
Press Association elects first female President
The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday elected its first female president and a new executive body at its biennial elections held at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.