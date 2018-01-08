Local News

Hundreds of Fly Jamaica passengers remain stranded

-customers say getting no information from airline

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded here, in Jamaica and in New York as Fly Jamaica continues to be affected by a series of problems.

In a statement posted by the company on January 5 on its  website, titled “Irregular Operations” it was stated that Fly Jamaica Airways has been experiencing operational setbacks that have caused disruption to its regular scheduled services.

The statement added that, “Fly Jamaica Airways’ Aircraft are currently undergoing scheduled and unscheduled maintenance checks. As a result we have to engage third party entities to assist with our operations. Unfortunately, several of these third party entities are also experiencing difficulties due to adverse weather conditions in North America.”

The statement urged affected ….

