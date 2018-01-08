Korner Kick Bar Manager found dead with suspected bullet wound to head

The Manager of Korner Kick Bar and Restaurant was this morning found dead in his Garnett Street house with a suspected gunshot wound to his head.
Dead is Tevin Parris, said to be in his early 20’s of Lot 66 Garnett Street.
Stabroek News understands that around 8am, the lifeless body of Parris was discovered in a bedroom located in the upper flat of his house.
A gun was reportedly found next to his body.
Parris was said to be part of the promotion team of the annual old school flashback party on Saturday.
Nine to be charged after Moruca drug bust
Criminal charges are likely against nine persons including Colombians and Venezuelans following an 11- kilogrames cocaine bust in the Moruca River, north west during the first four days of this year.
Justice Benjamin wasn’t ranked No.1 in panel’s report – source
It was President David Granger who selected current Chief Justice of Belize, Justice Kenneth Benjamin to be the nominee for Chancellor of the Judiciary, following a report from the committee that he set up to help narrow down the applicants.
Press Association elects first female President
The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday elected its first female president and a new executive body at its biennial elections held at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.
CAL cancels more flights after water main breaks at JFK airport
Caribbean Airlines had to yesterday cancel flights inbound and out of New York’s John F.
CANU arrests plywood cocaine suspect at funeral
Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers have arrested a suspect who was wanted for questioning in the April 2016 discovery of cocaine in plywood which was being prepared for shipment to the US.