Korner Kick Bar Manager found dead with suspected bullet wound to head

The Manager of Korner Kick Bar and Restaurant was this morning found dead in his Garnett Street house with a suspected gunshot wound to his head.

Dead is Tevin Parris, said to be in his early 20’s of Lot 66 Garnett Street.

Stabroek News understands that around 8am, the lifeless body of Parris was discovered in a bedroom located in the upper flat of his house.

A gun was reportedly found next to his body.

Parris was said to be part of the promotion team of the annual old school flashback party on Saturday.