Local Gov’t Commission to develop regulations for its work

The Local Government Commission (LGC) will this year establish regulations for the conduct of its affairs and Standard Operating Procedures for the conduct of the business of the Commission.

The commission will also commence an extensive outreach and familiarisation programme of visits/meetings to the ten regions of Guyana.

A press statement dated January 4th from the commission revealed this work plan noting that as Guyana’s first such entity, the establishment of proper and effective guidelines is an imperative which will engage the Commission in the first quarter of 2018.

The statement however did ….

