Nine to be charged after Moruca drug bust

Criminal charges are likely against nine persons including Colombians and Venezuelans following an 11- kilogrames cocaine bust in the Moruca River, north west during the first four days of this year.

Head of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), retired Major General Michael Atherley told Stabroek News yesterday that 10 persons remain in custody following the granting of an extension for their detention even as investigations continue.

During the 1st- 4th of January the bust was made and 11 kilogrammes of cocaine seized at a location in Moruca, Region 1. The street value of the cocaine has not been released.

One source said that ….