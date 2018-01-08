Press Association elects first female President

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday elected its first female president and a new executive body at its biennial elections held at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue.

Journalist and News Presenter of Prime News, Nazima Raghubir was elected as president after her nomination was uncontested, the first female president in the 45-year history of the organisation. Raghubir in the past served on the executive body. Raghubir also serves as a floor member on the Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM).

Elected to serve under Raghubir’s Presidency are Stabroek News senior journalist Zoisa Fraser as Vice President, Newroom’s Editor-in-Chief Fareeza Haniff as Treasurer, and HGPTV’s Broadcast Journalist Royden James as Secretary/Treasurer.

Guyana Chronicle journalists ….