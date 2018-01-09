Accused in fatal Craig hit and run cleared after victim’s family declines to pursue case

The charge against Jason Dorsett, the Kitty resident accused of causing the death of a 61-year-old cook during a hit and run in July last year, was withdrawn yesterday based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court of city magistrate Fabayo Azore heard from Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess that he received the advice from the office of the DPP, which would have received a statement from the daughter of the deceased stating that her family no longer wished to proceed with the matter.

In compliance with the DPP’s advice, Magistrate Azore informed Dorsett that the charge was withdrawn and that he was free to go.

The charge against Dorsett, 26, of Dowding Street, Kitty, alleged that on July 30th, 2017, at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motorcycle CH 532 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Francis Persaud.

Persaud was crossing the road at about 7.10 pm on the day of the accident, when he was struck down by the motorcycle rider, who then rode away.