Accused in fatal Craig hit and run cleared after victim’s family declines to pursue case

The charge against Jason Dorsett, the Kitty resident accused of causing the death of a 61-year-old cook during a hit and run in July last year, was withdrawn yesterday based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The court of city magistrate Fabayo Azore heard from Police Prosecutor Dominic Bess that he received the advice from the office of the DPP, which would have received a statement from the daughter of the deceased stating that her family no longer wished to proceed with the matter.
In compliance with the DPP’s advice, Magistrate Azore informed Dorsett that the charge was withdrawn and that he was free to go.
The charge against Dorsett, 26, of Dowding Street, Kitty, alleged that on July 30th, 2017, at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motorcycle CH 532 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Francis Persaud.
Persaud was crossing the road at about 7.10 pm on the day of the accident, when he was struck down by the motorcycle rider, who then rode away.
Kwayana, Andaiye, Bhagwan hammer gov’t on dismissal of thousands of sugar workers
Three foundation members of the WPA and prominent Guyanese: Eusi Kwayana, Andaiye and Moses Bhagwan have condemned the APNU+AFC government over the sacking of thousands of sugar workers without a plan for their future and warned that the administration is doomed to failure like its predecessors if it doesn’t recognize its “wrong turns”.
IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’
Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.
Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today
With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.
Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head
The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.
Williams downplays chancellor nominee’s judgment backlog
Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday downplayed concerns over the backlog of judgments which Chief Justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who has been nominated as Guyana’s new Chancellor of the Judiciary, has failed to deliver.