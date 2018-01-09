AG defends performance

Attorney-General (AG) Basil Williams SC yesterday defended his Chambers’ performance in court, saying that it has won more than it has lost and that he had inherited a number of weak cases from his predecessor.

Williams made the assertion at a news conference, where he gave an overview of his ministry’s performance for last year and said there have been many achievements, some of which were “unprecedented.”

Responding to questions from reporters, Williams lay blame at the feet of the previous government and his predecessor Anil Nandlall for cases lost by the Chambers.

The state has ….