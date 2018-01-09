Customs broker, wife robbed of gun, valuables in home invasion

An elderly couple was on Saturday evening attacked and robbed of their licensed firearm and over $1.5M in cash and jewellery when gunmen invaded their Hadfield Street, Lodge house.

During the ordeal which occurred around 11pm, Watson Gray, 61, a customs broker was gun-butted to his head.

The two masked men, who were both armed with handguns, carted off a .32 pistol, 100 live rounds, $1.1M worth in gold jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash and two cell phones belonging to Gray and his wife, Veronica Griffith.

Stabroek News understands that the ….