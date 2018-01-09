Customs broker, wife robbed of gun, valuables in home invasion

An elderly couple was on Saturday evening attacked and robbed of their licensed firearm and over $1.5M in cash and jewellery when gunmen invaded their Hadfield Street, Lodge house.
During the ordeal which occurred around 11pm, Watson Gray, 61, a customs broker was gun-butted to his head.
The two masked men, who were both armed with handguns, carted off a .32 pistol, 100 live rounds, $1.1M worth in gold jewellery, an undisclosed amount of cash and two cell phones belonging to Gray and his wife, Veronica Griffith.
Stabroek News understands that the ….
Kwayana, Andaiye, Bhagwan hammer gov’t on dismissal of thousands of sugar workers
Three foundation members of the WPA and prominent Guyanese: Eusi Kwayana, Andaiye and Moses Bhagwan have condemned the APNU+AFC government over the sacking of thousands of sugar workers without a plan for their future and warned that the administration is doomed to failure like its predecessors if it doesn’t recognize its “wrong turns”.
IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’
Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.
Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today
With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.
Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head
The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.
Williams downplays chancellor nominee’s judgment backlog
Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday downplayed concerns over the backlog of judgments which Chief Justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who has been nominated as Guyana’s new Chancellor of the Judiciary, has failed to deliver.