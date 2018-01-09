Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today

With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.

Passengers, it said, will be notified of their flight departure.

“Fly Jamaica Airways requests that passengers desist from going to their local airport for departure unless notified by an airline representative”, a statement from the airline said.

The statement came after days of ….