Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head

The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.

Dead is Tevin Parris, 21, of Lot 66 Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown, who managed the Bent and Lime streets, Georgetown business despite his young age.

Stabroek News was told that Parris’ lifeless body was discovered in a bedroom located in the upper flat of his house by a relative around 8.20am yesterday.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that the ….