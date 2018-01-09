Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head

The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.
Dead is Tevin Parris, 21, of Lot 66 Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown, who managed the Bent and Lime streets, Georgetown business despite his young age.
Stabroek News was told that Parris’ lifeless body was discovered in a bedroom located in the upper flat of his house by a relative around 8.20am yesterday.
Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman yesterday told Stabroek News that the ….
Kwayana, Andaiye, Bhagwan hammer gov’t on dismissal of thousands of sugar workers
Three foundation members of the WPA and prominent Guyanese: Eusi Kwayana, Andaiye and Moses Bhagwan have condemned the APNU+AFC government over the sacking of thousands of sugar workers without a plan for their future and warned that the administration is doomed to failure like its predecessors if it doesn’t recognize its “wrong turns”.
IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’
Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.
Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today
With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.
Williams downplays chancellor nominee’s judgment backlog
Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday downplayed concerns over the backlog of judgments which Chief Justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who has been nominated as Guyana’s new Chancellor of the Judiciary, has failed to deliver.
Youths to stand trial for schoolboy’s murder
Shannon Cox and Andy Peters, the youths accused of murdering 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, who was stabbed while attending a school concert last April, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.