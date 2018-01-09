Livestock Authority acquires equipment for early detection of disease

The Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) recently acquired a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) machine which will help with the early detection of disease in animals.

A release yesterday from the GLDA said that this was made possible through collaborative efforts with the University of the West Indies, Trinidad and Tobago Campus through the ‘One Health One Caribbean One Love’ Project at an estimated cost of £5,000.

Chief Executive Officer of the GLDA, Nigel Cumberbatch said that the machine, is a major component of the laboratory’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks, if the need arises.

The PCR machine provides….