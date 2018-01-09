Trial of lawyer accused of driving death begins after two years

The trial of attorney Keisha Chase, who is accused of causing the death of a pedestrian, began yesterday, over two years since the fatal accident.
The charge against Chase states that on November 10th, 2015, on Duncan Street, Georgetown, she caused the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving.
Four persons, including an investigating rank and the mother of the deceased, took the stand after the trial began before Magistrate Allan Wilson in Georgetown.
Constable 21434 Kwesi Carmichael, stationed at the Kitty Police Station and attached to the Traffic Department, testified ….
Kwayana, Andaiye, Bhagwan hammer gov’t on dismissal of thousands of sugar workers
Three foundation members of the WPA and prominent Guyanese: Eusi Kwayana, Andaiye and Moses Bhagwan have condemned the APNU+AFC government over the sacking of thousands of sugar workers without a plan for their future and warned that the administration is doomed to failure like its predecessors if it doesn’t recognize its “wrong turns”.
IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’
Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.
Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today
With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.
Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head
The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.
Williams downplays chancellor nominee’s judgment backlog
Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday downplayed concerns over the backlog of judgments which Chief Justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who has been nominated as Guyana’s new Chancellor of the Judiciary, has failed to deliver.