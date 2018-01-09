Trial of lawyer accused of driving death begins after two years

The trial of attorney Keisha Chase, who is accused of causing the death of a pedestrian, began yesterday, over two years since the fatal accident.

The charge against Chase states that on November 10th, 2015, on Duncan Street, Georgetown, she caused the death of Julian Leitch by dangerous driving.

Four persons, including an investigating rank and the mother of the deceased, took the stand after the trial began before Magistrate Allan Wilson in Georgetown.

Constable 21434 Kwesi Carmichael, stationed at the Kitty Police Station and attached to the Traffic Department, testified ….