Williams downplays chancellor nominee’s judgment backlog

Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday downplayed concerns over the backlog of judgments which Chief Justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who has been nominated as Guyana’s new Chancellor of the Judiciary, has failed to deliver.
Justice Benjamin has been nominated by President David Granger to fill the post of Chancellor.
At his first press conference for the year yesterday, Williams, in response to questions from this newspaper about concerns over Benjamin being able to complete cases and deliver judgments in a timely manner here, given his track record, said that the issue of backlog can be found throughout the region and not just Guyana.
Kwayana, Andaiye, Bhagwan hammer gov’t on dismissal of thousands of sugar workers
Three foundation members of the WPA and prominent Guyanese: Eusi Kwayana, Andaiye and Moses Bhagwan have condemned the APNU+AFC government over the sacking of thousands of sugar workers without a plan for their future and warned that the administration is doomed to failure like its predecessors if it doesn’t recognize its “wrong turns”.
IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’
Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.
Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today
With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.
Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head
The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.
Youths to stand trial for schoolboy’s murder
Shannon Cox and Andy Peters, the youths accused of murdering 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, who was stabbed while attending a school concert last April, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.