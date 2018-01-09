Youths to stand trial for schoolboy’s murder

Shannon Cox and Andy Peters, the youths accused of murdering 16-year-old Brian Charles Yearwood, who was stabbed while attending a school concert last April, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.
Magistrate Judy Latchman committed Cox and Peters at the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge that they murdered Yearwood on April 29th, 2017, at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.
The decision was made despite a no-case submission by Peters, made initially in the absence of his attorney, although she later appeared in court and was allowed to make her submissions.
Closing submissions were later made by Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt.
Subsequently, Cox and Peters were told that a prima facie case was made out against them for the offence of murder and that they were committed to stand trial at the next practicable sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
They will remain prisoners on remand until that time.
Kwayana, Andaiye, Bhagwan hammer gov’t on dismissal of thousands of sugar workers
Three foundation members of the WPA and prominent Guyanese: Eusi Kwayana, Andaiye and Moses Bhagwan have condemned the APNU+AFC government over the sacking of thousands of sugar workers without a plan for their future and warned that the administration is doomed to failure like its predecessors if it doesn’t recognize its “wrong turns”.
IDB bars key local contractor for alleged `fraudulent and collusive practices’
Key local contractor Vevakanand Dalip Enterprise and its principal Vevakanand Dalip have been barred from Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) contracts for 13 years for alleged fraudulent and collusive practices.
Fly Jamaica to start recovery plan today
With dozens of passengers stranded in Georgetown, Kingston and New York, Fly Jamaica last night said that its recovery plan is scheduled to begin today with a leased aircraft which will be operated on a limited schedule.
Korner Kick manager found dead with gunshot wound to head
The young manager of the Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar was found dead in his Garnett Street, Newtown, Kitty home yesterday morning with a single gunshot wound to his head and police are treating his death as a suicide.
Williams downplays chancellor nominee’s judgment backlog
Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday downplayed concerns over the backlog of judgments which Chief Justice of Belize Kenneth Benjamin, who has been nominated as Guyana’s new Chancellor of the Judiciary, has failed to deliver.