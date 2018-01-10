Canal farmer charged over 100 lbs cocaine in plywood, attempt to bribe CANU officer

A Canal Number Two Polder farmer was yesterday remanded on charges that he aided in the attempted trafficking of over 100 pounds of cocaine and offered a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for his release.
It is alleged that Rajesh Kissoondyal, also known as Paddle, 47, between April 1st and April 21st, 2016, at Lot 37 Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, knowing or having reason to believe that sheets of plywood contained narcotics, to wit 48.554 kilogrammes (107 pounds) of cocaine, handled same with a view of procuring the commissioning of trafficking in the said narcotic.
Kissoondyal, of Lot 12 South Section Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, who was arrested while at a funeral last Friday, was not required to offer a plea to the charge.
Re-engaged UK advisor seeking way to speed SOCU cases
Finding a process to expedite the over 300 cases that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working on is high on its advisor Sam Sittlington’s agenda as he feels the delays are an injustice to both the people at the centre of the investigations and the police conducting it.
TIGI head moves to court for deposit of Exxon signing bonus into consolidated fund
Anti-corruption activist Troy Thomas has asked the High Court to order Minister of Finance Winston Jordan to immediately deposit the US$18 million received from ExxonMobil as a signing bonus into the Consolidated Fund, while saying that his failure to do so is unlawful.
Hundreds of ex-Rose Hall sugar workers protest for severance payments
Hundreds of former sugar workers who were laid off from the Rose Hall Estate last year staged a protest yesterday to press for severance payments.
Cancer Institute offering free Pap smears for January
With January designated cervical cancer awareness month, the Cancer Institute of Guyana is offering free Pap smears and is encouraging women to take advantage of the service.
Woman gets 12½ years for killing man over Chinese food
A woman was yesterday sentenced to 12 ½ years in jail for stabbing a man to death after he failed to deliver the Chinese food she had asked him to buy.