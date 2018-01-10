Canal farmer charged over 100 lbs cocaine in plywood, attempt to bribe CANU officer

A Canal Number Two Polder farmer was yesterday remanded on charges that he aided in the attempted trafficking of over 100 pounds of cocaine and offered a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for his release.

It is alleged that Rajesh Kissoondyal, also known as Paddle, 47, between April 1st and April 21st, 2016, at Lot 37 Yarrowkabra, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, knowing or having reason to believe that sheets of plywood contained narcotics, to wit 48.554 kilogrammes (107 pounds) of cocaine, handled same with a view of procuring the commissioning of trafficking in the said narcotic.

Kissoondyal, of Lot 12 South Section Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara, who was arrested while at a funeral last Friday, was not required to offer a plea to the charge.

Meanwhile, Kissoondyal and another man, ….