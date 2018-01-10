Diamond house shot at

The police in ‘A’ Division have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding an incident on Monday evening during which gunmen opened fire on a Diamond, East Bank Demerara house.
Stabroek News understands that about 10.30 pm on Monday, a car drove past the Lot 263 Section A Block X, Diamond, EBD house occupied by Anita Alli and her two sons: Steven Alli and Shafeek Alli and several shots were fired at the house.
While the details surrounding the shooting remain unclear, this newspaper was told that Steven told the police that he was on his bed while his mother and brother were asleep when he heard several loud explosions.
Upon checking, he saw several holes on a window that appeared to be bullet holes. When Stabroek News visited the house yesterday afternoon, several men were present in the yard conducting construction work.
One of the occupants declined to comment on the incident.
The police recovered two 9mm spent shells at the scene.
