Pastor charged with raping church member

Joseph Persaud, the pastor who was arrested last November after being accused of rape by a church member, was charged yesterday with the crime.
At an in-camera hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown, Persaud, 37, of Lot 62 Avenue ‘A,’ New Scheme, Diamond, was charged with raping the woman.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Persaud was granted his release on $350,000 bail and ordered to lodge his passport and report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every other Friday until the completion of the case.
Persaud was also ordered to stay 50-ft away from the complainant and to make no contact with her, her relatives or any witness in the matter or cause anyone to do so.
The matter was subsequently adjourned until January 18th.
This newspaper had previously reported that the assault occurred in October, when the pastor reportedly invited the woman to his house for dinner and made sexual advances towards her. It had been reported that he had been counselling her.
Re-engaged UK advisor seeking way to speed SOCU cases
Finding a process to expedite the over 300 cases that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working on is high on its advisor Sam Sittlington’s agenda as he feels the delays are an injustice to both the people at the centre of the investigations and the police conducting it.
TIGI head moves to court for deposit of Exxon signing bonus into consolidated fund
Anti-corruption activist Troy Thomas has asked the High Court to order Minister of Finance Winston Jordan to immediately deposit the US$18 million received from ExxonMobil as a signing bonus into the Consolidated Fund, while saying that his failure to do so is unlawful.
Hundreds of ex-Rose Hall sugar workers protest for severance payments
Hundreds of former sugar workers who were laid off from the Rose Hall Estate last year staged a protest yesterday to press for severance payments.
Canal farmer charged over 100 lbs cocaine in plywood, attempt to bribe CANU officer
A Canal Number Two Polder farmer was yesterday remanded on charges that he aided in the attempted trafficking of over 100 pounds of cocaine and offered a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for his release.
Cancer Institute offering free Pap smears for January
With January designated cervical cancer awareness month, the Cancer Institute of Guyana is offering free Pap smears and is encouraging women to take advantage of the service.