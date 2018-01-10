Puran Bros, Cevons resume garbage collection

Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management Inc, the two largest waste disposal contractors, have fully resumed operations in the city.
Director of Solid Waste Management Walter Narine explained at Monday’s statutory city council meeting that the contractors resumed operations last Friday under the terms of their 2015 contracts.
Town Clerk Royston King also announced that the resumption followed payments of $175,820,280 to Puran Brothers and $205,596,924 to Cevons by central government. It also follows a commitment from the city to pay the contractors on time in 2018.
According to Kaleshwar Puran, General Manager for Puran Brothers, his company ….
Re-engaged UK advisor seeking way to speed SOCU cases
Finding a process to expedite the over 300 cases that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is currently working on is high on its advisor Sam Sittlington’s agenda as he feels the delays are an injustice to both the people at the centre of the investigations and the police conducting it.
TIGI head moves to court for deposit of Exxon signing bonus into consolidated fund
Anti-corruption activist Troy Thomas has asked the High Court to order Minister of Finance Winston Jordan to immediately deposit the US$18 million received from ExxonMobil as a signing bonus into the Consolidated Fund, while saying that his failure to do so is unlawful.
Hundreds of ex-Rose Hall sugar workers protest for severance payments
Hundreds of former sugar workers who were laid off from the Rose Hall Estate last year staged a protest yesterday to press for severance payments.
Canal farmer charged over 100 lbs cocaine in plywood, attempt to bribe CANU officer
A Canal Number Two Polder farmer was yesterday remanded on charges that he aided in the attempted trafficking of over 100 pounds of cocaine and offered a bribe of almost $1.5 million to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) for his release.
Cancer Institute offering free Pap smears for January
With January designated cervical cancer awareness month, the Cancer Institute of Guyana is offering free Pap smears and is encouraging women to take advantage of the service.