Puran Bros, Cevons resume garbage collection

Puran Brothers Waste Disposal Inc and Cevons Waste Management Inc, the two largest waste disposal contractors, have fully resumed operations in the city.

Director of Solid Waste Management Walter Narine explained at Monday’s statutory city council meeting that the contractors resumed operations last Friday under the terms of their 2015 contracts.

Town Clerk Royston King also announced that the resumption followed payments of $175,820,280 to Puran Brothers and $205,596,924 to Cevons by central government. It also follows a commitment from the city to pay the contractors on time in 2018.

According to Kaleshwar Puran, General Manager for Puran Brothers, his company ….