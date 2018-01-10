Rambo’ gets 16 years for strangling female taxi-driver

Sylvester Bristol was yesterday sentenced to 16 years behind bars for the killing of taxi driver Savitri Gangadeen Parma, who was found strangled at Dakara Creek, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Appearing before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown, Bristol, called ‘Rambo,’ accepted that between February 15th and February 16th, 2014, he unlawfully killed Parma.

He was indicted for murder but pleaded not guilty and copped instead to the lesser offence of manslaughter. His plea was accepted by both the prosecution and the court.

Parma’s body was found ….