TIGI head moves to court for deposit of Exxon signing bonus into consolidated fund

Anti-corruption activist Troy Thomas has asked the High Court to order Minister of Finance Winston Jordan to immediately deposit the US$18 million received from ExxonMobil as a signing bonus into the Consolidated Fund, while saying that his failure to do so is unlawful.

In an application filed by attorney Christopher Ram, Thomas, the head of the Transparency Institute of Guyana Inc (TIGI), is also seeking, among other things, an order from the court directing that Minister Jordan account for the bonus in the amended estimates of revenues of the public sector for the years 2017 and 2018, while again arguing that his failure to do so is a violation of the Constitution and the Fiscal Management and Accountability Act (FMAA).

A hearing on Thomas’ application, which lists the Attorney General as the first-named respondent, is scheduled for January 15th.

Although the bonus was ….